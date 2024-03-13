Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,785,631 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Citigroup worth $147,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.