DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DKS opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,326 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

