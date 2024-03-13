DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DKS opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
