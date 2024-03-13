Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

