Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

DFAI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

