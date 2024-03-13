Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down to $161.22

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.22, but opened at $154.98. Dollar General shares last traded at $157.04, with a volume of 676,076 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

