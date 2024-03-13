Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

