Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $22.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.32. 6,429,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,188. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.