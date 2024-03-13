Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 22,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

