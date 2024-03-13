Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.20 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 3.1 %

DOM opened at GBX 366 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258.40 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOM. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.45) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 430 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.