Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.54

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.54 and last traded at $176.70, with a volume of 67842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.