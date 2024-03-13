Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 1,019,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,247. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.