Dunelm Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

