Dunelm Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
About Dunelm Group
