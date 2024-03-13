Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.11.

DUOL opened at $229.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.53. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

