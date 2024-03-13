Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Duratec
