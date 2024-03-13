DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DURECT Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

