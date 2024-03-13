Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

DLNG opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

