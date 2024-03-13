Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Position Trimmed by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

