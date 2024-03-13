Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $298.88. 318,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,299. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

