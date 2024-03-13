Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.08. 670,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $303.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.