Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.94.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $136.02 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

