Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 7th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,571.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 72,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.68. 377,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,213. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

