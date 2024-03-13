Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Encore Wire comprises about 2.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.59% of Encore Wire worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

