Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRGV. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NRGV stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,881 shares of company stock worth $79,538. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

