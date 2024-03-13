EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

