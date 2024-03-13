Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 2,042.1% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Engie Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGIY remained flat at $16.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 118,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Engie has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.