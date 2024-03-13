Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

