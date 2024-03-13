Enterprise Financial Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.