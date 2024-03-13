Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

EPD stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $28.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

