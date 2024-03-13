Entravision Communications Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Entravision Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.48 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.