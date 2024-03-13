EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 838 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

