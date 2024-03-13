EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

