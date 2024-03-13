EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 184.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Paychex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 85.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

