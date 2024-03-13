EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9,688.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,934 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.