Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 207.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Erasca by 459.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
