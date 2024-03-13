Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Erasca alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERAS

Erasca Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 207.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Erasca by 459.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.