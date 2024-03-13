Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ESP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,432. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.57%.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

