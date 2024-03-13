Etfidea LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $186.27. 67,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
