Etfidea LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. 410,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

