Etfidea LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $13,024,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 56,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,318. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

