Etfidea LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Etfidea LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,222. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

