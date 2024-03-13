Etfidea LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Etfidea LLC cut its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,508. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

