Etfidea LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.3% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.71. 412,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

