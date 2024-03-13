Etfidea LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.11. 756,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.