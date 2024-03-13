Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Purchases A$56,614.44 in Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie purchased 69,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,614.44 ($37,493.01).
Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.
Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euroz Hartleys Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.