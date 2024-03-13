EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

