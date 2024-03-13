EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EverCommerce Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
