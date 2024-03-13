Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Jason Attew Acquires 10,935 Shares

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Attew acquired 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,085.50 ($23,897.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

