Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -8.17% -6.60% -3.20% Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 11 0 2.85 Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $99.31, suggesting a potential upside of 63.61%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Akumin.

89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.50 billion 4.41 -$204.15 million ($1.14) -53.25 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13

Akumin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Akumin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Johns Hopkins University. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

