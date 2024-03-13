Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.02. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 351 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

