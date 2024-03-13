Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTHM opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fathom has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

