Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FMN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 3,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,295 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $36,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,598,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,286. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $329,291 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

