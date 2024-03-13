Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RACE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $423.32. 74,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

